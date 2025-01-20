Sindh orders for measures to prevent spread of COVID-19, H1N1

The Sindh Health Department has directed all the district health offices to implement measures to prevent surge in COVID-19 and H1N1 influenza cases across the province.

Viewing the ongoing winter season and the diseases’ spread, the health department said that the implementation of the urgent measures were imperative to keep the upsurge and further transmission, it emerged on Monday.

It is pertinent here to mention that a section of media recently aired a report about the spread of COVID-19 and H1N1 influenza cases, following which the Sindh Health Department swung into action. The department has directed all the district health officers for implementation of the guidelines as well as strengthening of active surveillance for COVID-19 and H1N1 cases across all healthcare facilities in their respective districts. “Ensure timely and accurate reporting of suspected and confirmed cases from healthcare facilities and labs to the provincial health office. Ensure the availability and use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and other essential supplies at all healthcare facilities,” the provincial department said.

It ordered the health officers to educate the community regarding use of seasonal influenza vaccination among vulnerable groups, including healthcare workers, elderly individuals, and patients with chronic conditions. They were also directed to reinforce IPC (Infection Prevention and Control) practices in all public and private healthcare facilities and launch public awareness campaigns focusing on preventive measures such as mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

“Disseminate information about the symptoms of COVID-19 and H1N1 and the importance of seeking timely medical care,” the department commanded, adding weekly situation reports should be submitted to the office, detailing the number of cases, interventions undertaken, and any challenges faced.

It directed to ensure strict compliance with the above instructions and prioritise the matter to safeguard public health.

At least 30% of patients experiencing cold and cough symptoms are testing positive for COVID-19 in the megalopolis, according to media reports.

According to Professor Saeed Khan, an infectious disease specialist at Dow University Hospital, a significant number of people in the city are suffering from cold, cough, and fever.

Tests reveal that 25% to 30% of these patients are positive for Covid-19. Additionally, 10% to 12% of patients are diagnosed with Influenza H1N1, while 5% to 10% of children are suffering from respiratory tract infections.

Professor Khan noted that the symptoms of Covid-19, Influenza H1N1, and other winter-related viral infections are similar. Many patients refrain from testing, leading to undiagnosed cases of these illnesses. On the other hand, Sindh Minister for Health Azra Pechuho dismissed the news of COVID-19’s spread in Karachi, terming it false.

Upon testing more than 100 people, seven were found positive for COVID-19, Azra said, adding coronavirus tests were conducted as a precautionary measure on people with seasonal flu and influenza.

“COVID-19-positive individuals has very mild flu-like symptoms. Due to mild symptoms, individuals infected with Covid-19 were sent home,” says the minister. She said the contagious disease was now being treated like the flu worldwide. “COVID-19 is now like a seasonal flu, [so] there is absolutely no need to panic,” she maintained.