Punjab CM fires Mayo Hospital MS over complaints

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has ordered the removal of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, following a surprise visit where she found widespread mismanagement and poor patient care.

During the visit, patients and their attendants lodged numerous complaints regarding the unavailability of medicines, poor hygiene conditions, and lack of medical facilities.

The CM walked through various wards, engaging directly with patients to hear their grievances.

In one instance, a young girl tearfully shared how she spent the night running between pharmacies to purchase medicines for her ailing mother.

The chief minister, visibly moved by the account, assured the girl that immediate action would be taken.

“The people come here with hope, but no one is there to help them. Those responsible for this negligence will be held accountable,” she said.

Patients in the cardiology ward complained about the presence of insects, while others reported a shortage of syringes, cannulas, and other essential supplies.

The CM directed hospital staff to conduct a comprehensive inventory check and ensure the immediate provision of medical supplies.

Maryam Nawaz convened an emergency meeting at the hospital, instructing the health secretary to submit a detailed report on the hospital’s affairs.

She also ordered a complete renovation plan for the facility and the clearance of outstanding medicine supply dues.

“The administration seems completely disconnected from the ground reality. If your loved ones were in this condition, you would not tolerate it,” she remarked.

The CM further instructed health officials to carry out a thorough inquiry into the hospital’s management and hold those responsible accountable.

During the visit, she met several patients, including a couple from Sindh and a woman from Gujranwala, offering comfort and assuring them of prompt assistance.

The Punjab government plans to overhaul the hospital’s administration to improve patient care and ensure the availability of essential medicines.

Separately, the Punjab government has decided to outsource Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across the province to improve efficiency and service quality.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday, which focused on comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reiterated her commitment to achieving significant improvements in Punjab’s public hospitals. She expressed concern over the inadequate cleanliness in hospitals, describing it as “extremely regrettable and painful.”

The Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for advanced medical facilities in rural areas and assured that modern medical equipment is being gradually provided to hospitals across the province. She also highlighted that sustainable measures are underway to address the shortage of doctors and medical staff, aiming to bring Punjab’s healthcare standards in line with international benchmarks.

Earlier, officials briefed the Chief Minister, revealing that 225 RHCs have been fully revamped and transformed into modern clinics with enhanced medical facilities. Out of 1,147 health centers, 766 have been renovated, while 396 have been handed over to the Health Department for improved management. After outsourcing, these clinics will operate 24/7 to better serve patients. It was also reported that young doctors managing these health centers have witnessed a threefold increase in patient numbers due to improved services.

The meeting also approved a plan to convert these health centers into Primary referral centers, providing medical and diagnostic services on par with major hospitals. The upgraded facilities will include general surgery, gynecology, diagnostic tests, and other essential medical services. Additionally, the government plans to establish specialized units such as burn centers, cardiac units, and pediatric wards at the district level.

A proposal to develop Medical Cities at the divisional level for specialized treatments is also under consideration, including a Mega Medical City along the Lahore Ring Road to provide state-of-the-art healthcare services.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to revolutionize Punjab’s healthcare system, ensuring accessible and high-quality medical services for all citizens.