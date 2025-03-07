Bajwa must be questioned for resettling terrorists: Kh Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has questioned why former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa resettled terrorists in Pakistan, saying that he should be asked as former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid is already under arrest.

Speaking to the media at Parliament House on Thursday, Asif said that terrorism is a global issue that must be tackled collectively, adding that an inquiry should first be conducted into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) failure to control terrorism.

The defence minister held the KP government accountable for the rising terrorism incidents, saying that it was focused on fighting the deposed PTI chief’s political battle instead of countering militants. He accused the provincial government of not taking any measures to curb terrorism.

Asif asserted that Bajwa, Faiz, and PTI founder Imran Khan were responsible for bringing back terrorists to Pakistan. “Faiz Hamid is already under arrest, but Bajwa must be questioned about why he resettled these militants.”