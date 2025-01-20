NADRA denies policy change on AJK residency status for CNICs

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified the procedure for including the designation “Resident of AJK State” on Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), refuting rumours of a policy change, local media sources reported on Monday.

In a statement, NADRA said the designation is imprinted in black on Smart CNICs and in red on regular CNICs. Applicants must submit a valid State Subject Certificate issued by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government to qualify for this imprint.

“Rumours of changes to this policy circulating on social media are baseless and spread with ulterior motives,” NADRA said, adding that over 50,000 CNICs with the “Resident of AJK State” designation were issued between December 2024 and January 2025.

The authority explained that some omissions were due to applicants failing to submit the required State Subject Certificate or data entry errors during processing.

NADRA has proactively contacted affected individuals and arranged for free reissuance of corrected CNICs.

Applicants who did not initially provide the certificate are urged to reapply with the necessary documents and pay the requisite fees.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new service in the city of Karachi, aimed at providing significant convenience to citizens.

According to officials, this initiative is designed to save residents from the hassle of long waits and queues.

The new service will begin on Monday, enabling citizens to benefit from the issuance and renewal of national identity cards, among other services.

Officials stated that initially, three bikers will operate in Karachi, while Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas will each have one bike for the service. An additional ten bikes will be added to the NADRA biker fleet in the coming days.

Regarding the service, officials explained that representatives will be equipped with backpacks containing the required processing equipment. Citizens opting for at-home service will be charged an additional fee of Rs1,000, which includes Rs825 for the service and Rs175 as delivery charges.

Earlier, NADRA decided to shut down its website and launch a mobile app instead.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced during a workshop that NADRA’s Pak ID website will be shut down, and all services will be provided through the mobile app. Fraudulent elements assisted in creating fake identification documents via fake websites, obtaining citizens’ personal information, and attempting to misuse it.

A few weeks ago, 4-hour passport counters were set up at NADRA Mega Centres nationwide.

In compliance with the orders of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, the Passport Department has established 10 passport processing counters at NADRA Mega Centres in Karachi’s Nazimabad and Site areas, specifically at Siemens Chowrangi. Citizens can now avail of services at these counters around the clock.