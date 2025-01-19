ITP forms citizen liaison body to tackle traffic challenges

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has planned the formation of the Citizen Traffic Police Liaison Committee (CTPLC) to tackle the overwhelming traffic issues in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, shared this development in an exclusive interview with Daily Times. He emphasized that traffic issues are escalating daily and could lead to greater congestion on the roads if not addressed promptly.

“It has been decided to establish the CTPLC, which will comprise civil society activists, members of the chamber of commerce, representatives of trade unions, lawyers, doctors, and media professionals,” Virk stated. He added that the groundwork for the committee’s formation is nearly complete, and it will be operational very soon.

The CTO further stated that the lack of vehicle parking, particularly in commercial areas of the city, is a major issue that must be addressed as a priority.

“Until the government officially provides public parking spaces, the ITP will explore alternative measures to ensure a traffic-free city,” he explained. Personally, he suggested, the CTPLC could play a key role in counseling commuters to adopt strategies like the “London formula” for travel.

Elaborating on the concept, he said, “for example, five motorists from the same neighborhood who commute daily to the city for work using individual cars can be encouraged through the CTPLC to use a single car on a rotational basis, taking turns to drive and dropping others at their destinations.”

“This approach will not only reduce traffic congestion and free up parking spaces but will also help individuals save on transportation costs, contributing positively to the economy,” he added.

The traffic chief further emphasized that this methodology would also help mitigate environmental issues, as reducing the number of vehicles on the road serves as a remedy for pollution. He added that this approach would also contribute to a decrease in traffic accidents.

Currently, some mega projects of constructions are underway at various locations of Islamabad. The ITP administration deputed extra staffers at such locations on day-night duty basis as a strategy to keep the traffic flow normal.

“Not a single place where traffic is jam whether its IJP road, Murree road, Park Road, Serena Chowk, 7th avenue, 9th avenue, F-10 round-about, E-11 or others,” the CTO said, highlighting that although the traffic flow in peak hours turn slow at said work sites but no reports of traffic squeeze is occurred so far.

He claimed that the ITP has managed city as well as construction sites despite limited human resources. Moreover, the CTO stated, hundreds of applicants visit daily at ITP office for process their licenses which also being facilitated but traffic officer side by side their duties on road.

In order to facilitate citizens, the time bar, which was 11 O’clock in the morning previously, has been eliminated, he recalled, adding that it is open now that the applicant can submit his/her request by 3 O’clock.

As per available information, in two weeks, the traffic Police took legal action against over 47,000 drivers involved in traffic law violations. Additionally, 1,041 vehicles and motorcycles involved in serious traffic violations were impounded at various police stations. Furthermore, 11,922 citizens were educated about traffic rule violations, and 5,982 citizens were issued warnings. A total of 59 cases were registered against drivers involved in serious violations.

According to the traffic chief, the ITP Smart Response Unit and other special units are responsible for maintaining the flow of traffic on highways, improving traffic flow during rush hours.

The CTO Virk highlighted that traffic police is taking legal action against drivers who obstruct the flow of traffic and disrupt traffic discipline in the federal capital, aiming to reduce violations of traffic laws. He further emphasized that Islamabad police officers are also raising awareness about traffic rules through various activities, social media platforms and FM 92.4.

In a development, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Sunday inaugurated the Police Service Center in Swan Garden. On the occasion, the DIG stated that the service center in Swan Garden has been established for the public facilitation in the locality. The center has been built according to international standards, and trained staff has been deployed to provide all police-related services to the citizens.