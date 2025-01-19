2nd section of Shahrah-e-Bhutto to be completed by March 31

Sindh Government Spokesperson Sumeeta Afzal Syed has said that Shahrah-e-Bhutto has started playing its role in the development and public convenience of Karachi and more than 20 thousand vehicles have traveled on Shahrah-e Bhutto in just a few days of its inauguration. In a statement, she said that the Sindh government is determined to complete the second section of Shahrah-e-Bhutto up to Quaidabad by March 31. Passengers of Quaidabad, Gulshan e Hadid, Steel Town, Thatta and Badin will get more convenience from second phase of Shahra-e-Bhutto. Sumita Afzal further said that Shahra-e-Bhutto is an important step towards the fulfillment of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s manifesto for the development of Karachi.