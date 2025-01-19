Gohar Rasheed teases wedding announcement amid viral hashtag

Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed, known for his powerful performances in dramas like Digest Writer, ‘Mann Mayal,’ ‘Khuda Mera Bhi Hai,’ ‘Laapata,’ ‘Ishqiya,’ ‘Jindo,’ and ‘Jannat Se Aagay,’ is making headlines again-but this time for his personal life.

The hashtag ‘MereYaarKiShadi’ has taken social media by storm, leading fans to believe that Gohar is finally tying the knot with actress Kubra Khan. While the duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship for years, neither has officially confirmed their romance.

In a recent conversation with lifestyle journalist Maliha Rehman, Gohar addressed the viral wedding speculation but kept fans guessing.

“I promise, I will soon reveal the news. I will tell you who is getting married, and let me assure you, it is not a publicity stunt but something genuinely significant,” he stated. His cryptic response only fueled more speculation, with fans eager to find out whether the wedding buzz is about his marriage or that of a close friend.

Social media users have mixed reactions. Some believe the hashtag is a marketing stunt for an upcoming project, while others insist that Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan are finally making their relationship official.

One user skeptically commented, “This is just for hype, no one is getting married.” Another fan excitedly predicted, “Gohar Rasheed is getting married, and it will be grand!”