ICT Police host health and fitness Gala 2025 to honor martyrs: Gilani stresses need for health, fitness

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), hosted the Health and Fitness Gala 2025 on Saturday at the Police Lines Headquarters.

The event was graced by the Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, as the chief guest.

A public relations officer told APP that the event aimed to promote health awareness and honor the sacrifices of police martyrs, under the special supervision of Inspector General of Police (IG) Ali Nasir Rizvi.”

ICT Police host health and fitness Gala 2025 to honor martyrs

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, senior police officers, foreign delegates, members of the business community, doctors, civil society members, and a large number of police officers and their families participated.

While addressing the event, Yusuf Raza Gilani, said that the “Health and Fitness Gala” organized by Islamabad Police holds significant importance. Gilani further stated that today’s program is dedicated to paying tribute to the martyrs of the police and their families. The police force works tirelessly to ensure peace, putting their lives at risk daily.

Police play a key role in maintaining peace and protecting citizens, and the martyrs of the police force are our pride. He added that healthy citizens create a better society.

Additionally, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, in his address, remarked that the police have made sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and these sacrifices will not go in vain in the efforts to maintain peace.

During the “Health and Fitness Gala”, Maroof International hospital medical experts conducted health check-ups for police officers and their families, provided free medications, and offered valuable advice on leading a healthy and fit life.

Additionally, Shaheen Chemists provided advice on the use of medicines and pharmaceuticals to stay healthy and fit.

Moreover, Jacked Nutrition set up 10 fitness awareness booths, offering training and information on modern supplements, anti-aging services, cardiovascular fitness strategies, physiotherapy, and Pilates to relieve pain.

At the conclusion of the event, the Maroof international hospital and Shaheen Chemists announced a 50 persent lifetime discount on medicines and better treatment for the families of Islamabad Police martyrs.