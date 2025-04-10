Punjab CM approves wheat deregulation, free market policy

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the deregulation of wheat and the introduction of a free market policy.

Under the new directive, there will be no restrictions on the inter-provincial transportation of wheat from Punjab, allowing farmers to secure competitive prices for their produce.

“With the permission to transport wheat freely from Punjab, farmers will now be able to reap the full value of their harvest,” said the CM.

In another landmark decision, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed that wheat procurement this year will be carried out through the private sector. “For the first time in Punjab’s history, wheat will be purchased via the private sector,” she announced, marking a significant move toward liberalizing the agricultural market.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered for implementation of a state-of-the-art referral system across all government hospitals in Punjab.

The initiative aims to streamline the patient flow and reduce the unnecessary burden on tertiary and specialized hospitals by ensuring patients receive appropriate care at the primary and secondary levels first.

Chairing a special meeting to review ongoing health sector reforms, here on Wednesday, the CM called for a comprehensive and foolproof plan to operationalize the Referral System.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a world-class Medical City will be established in Lahore, inspired by successful models in Texas, Jeddah, and Doha. The Punjab government will hire a professional consultant to oversee the planning and development of this international-standard facility. Suitable land will be allocated for the project, and the government will facilitate the establishment of premier private hospitals within the Medical City. The meeting also gave in-principle approval for the creation of a Medical City Authority, with plans to establish similar medical cities in each divisional headquarters across Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed relevant departments to ensure the development of advanced medical facilities at the district level. A special Helpline 999 will also be launched to address public concerns and inquiries related to government hospitals.

During the meeting, the Secretary of Specialized Health & Medical Education gave a detailed briefing on the progress of health reforms. The briefing highlighted notable improvements in key areas such as infection control, medicine distribution, duty roster implementation, cleanliness, patient complaint redressal, queue management, parking, cafeteria services, diagnostics, and fire safety protocols. It was noted that government hospitals in Lahore are now delivering a significantly higher percentage of essential services, reflecting the success of ongoing reforms.

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s unwavering commitment to transforming public healthcare in Punjab, ensuring that patients across the province receive modern, efficient, and compassionate medical services.