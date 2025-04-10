US revokes legal status of migrants who used Biden-era app

Migrants who obtained temporary permission to live in the United States through the CBP One app under former president Joe Biden have received orders to self-deport “immediately,” US media reported Tuesday.

A US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told AFP that “formal termination notices” had been issued to certain “illegal aliens,” but did not provide details on how they were selected.

“Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App,” the senior DHS spokesperson told AFP. “Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from reentry.”

Starting in January 2023, the CBP One app allowed migrants to schedule appointments at certain southwestern US ports of entry, and was a central part of the Biden administration’s humanitarian parole strategy.

The latest orders could affect more than 930,000 migrants, National Public Radio reported.