Pakistan to send delegation to US for trade and tariff talks

The Pakistani government has decided to send a high-level delegation to the United States to address the newly imposed 29% tariff on Pakistani goods exported to the US, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision came after the US imposed heavy tariffs on several nations, including Pakistan, on April 2.

A press release issued by the PMO stated that the delegation would be led by key government officials, along with prominent business leaders and exporters, though the specific members of the team were not disclosed.

The delegation’s primary objective will be to engage in negotiations with US authorities over the newly imposed tariffs and work on a mutually beneficial approach for future trade relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s trade relations with the US, which have been ongoing for decades.

He expressed the government’s determination to resolve the issue and further enhance the bilateral trade partnership.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sharif in Islamabad, where the issue of the tariff was discussed.

The meeting included reports from the Steering Committee and Working Group, which reviewed the tariff situation and proposed potential actions. Various alternative strategies for addressing the tariffs were presented, and the prime minister was informed that Pakistan’s Embassy in the US had been in continuous contact with the US administration.

However, President Trump has now paused trade tariffs for a 90-day period for non-retaliating countries.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited US companies to tap into Pakistan’s mineral resources, highlighting the sector’s untapped potential and strategic value.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with a US delegation led by Eric Meyer, Acting Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State. The delegation is visiting Islamabad to attend the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the US presence at the forum and stressed that the mining sector remains a top investment priority for the country. He urged American firms to seize available opportunities for mutual benefit.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United States, particularly under President Trump’s administration, and emphasised collaboration in trade, investment, and counter-terrorism.

Meyer congratulated Pakistan on hosting the forum successfully and acknowledged the scale of opportunity within the country’s mineral sector. He expressed American interest in deepening economic engagement and expanding bilateral ties.

Earlier, Eric Meyer underscored Pakistan’s immense potential in the minerals sector, calling it a game-changer for both economies.

During a recent visit to Islamabad, Meyer led a US delegation focused on boosting cooperation in Pakistan’s critical minerals industry, deepening economic ties, and reinforcing counterterrorism collaboration.

“Critical minerals are the raw materials necessary for our most advanced technologies,” Meyer stated while speaking on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

“President Trump has made it clear that securing diverse and reliable sources of these materials is a strategic priority. Pakistan’s vast mineral potential can benefit both our countries,” he added.

Moreover, a high-level delegation from the United States, led by Mr. Eric Meyer called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters.

Meeting came in the backdrop of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum. Appreciating the first-of-its-kind Forum, the delegation expressed confidence in Pakistan’s policy to develop vast untapped mineral wealth through mutually beneficial partnerships.

Commenting on the US Administration’s priorities where collaboration in mineral development with Pakistan is a core area of mutual interest, Mr. Meyer also expressed interest in Pakistan’s steadily improving investment landscape.

The meeting also afforded an opportunity to both sides for sharing perspective on global developments and Pakistan’s regional security imperatives. Both sides expressed confidence on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on the need to explore B2B avenues in addition to expanding existing G2G and P2P cooperation for comprehensively strengthening the relationship.