The Diaspora’s Effect

The concept of diaspora communities has existed since time immemorial. In contemporary times, this phenomenon has further intensified owing to human beings’ constant pursuit of better economic and educational prospects. The individuals residing abroad not only financially support their families back home but also contribute to the economic growth of their homeland, promoting their cultural values and building connections between the nations. Owing to their vital role, they are widely recognized as ambassadors of their home country.

According to an estimate, there are almost 281 million expatriates around the world. However, if we talk specifically about the Pakistani diaspora, there are over 9 million Pakistanis settled in different countries, making up seven percent of the entire global diaspora. The Pakistani expatriates residing in UAE alone annually contribute a staggering $6 billion in the form of remittances to Pakistan’s economic wheel which act as a booster for the long-beleaguered economy of the country.

Apart from supporting the country’s economy, the unofficial ambassadors of the country have time and again mobilised international aid in times of natural catastrophes. In the context of the 2022 floods, the Pakistani diaspora raised a substantial amount of $1.2 billion for the flood-affected individuals.

The diaspora also has an instrumental role in terms of foreign investment. For instance, a sharp surge of 45% has been recorded in Pakistani startups by international investors. This remarkable growth can be attributed to diaspora networks facilitating connections between local entrepreneurs and global venture capitalists.

While the diaspora facilitates remittances, investment and aid, it can also sometimes inadvertently tarnish the image of its home country. Owing to their political affiliations, the expatriates may do more harm than good for the nation of their origin. The hardline stances, following the internal political rifts, or against the state institutions may create exaggerated narratives about their homeland.

This in turn can severely impact the international image as well as the investment flow to the country especially in today’s interconnected world, where information disseminates across borders within nanoseconds, such challenges have increased manifold. Keeping this in view, the diaspora should be cognizant of its double-edged nature and therefore must remain united and apolitical. Instead of becoming entangled in domestic political disputes, the diaspora groups should focus their energies on constructive endeavours that enhance their nation’s development and global standing.

This includes fostering educational partnerships, facilitating technological transfers, promoting cultural exchange, and creating sustainable economic linkages. Only by adopting an approach that transcends political affiliations can the diaspora truly contribute to the progress of their country.

The writer is a freelance columnist.