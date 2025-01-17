Lahore DC directs immediate action against encroachments

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, has actively undertaken the inspection of various development projects and cleanliness operations under the Lahore Development Plan. In an effort to ensure the progress and quality of these initiatives, DC Lahore visited multiple sites within the Tehsil City.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza personally examined the ongoing development projects around Sandhi Ganga Ram Kacha Ravi Road as part of the Lahore Development Plan. Accompanied by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Ali Rai, and Deputy CO LWMW and Wasa representatives, DC Lahore ensured that the work was being carried out with utmost transparency and quality. During the briefing, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Ali Rai informed that ten streets within Union Council 49 are undergoing development, with five streets currently active in construction. DC Lahore emphasized that there will be no compromise on the transparency and quality of work under the Lahore Development Plan. He added that development works will be completed on time with the highest standards. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza provided directives to ensure that cleanliness operations are in full swing, with teams actively deployed in the field to achieve complete targets.

He stressed that all necessary measures should be taken to eliminate encroachments along with cleanliness efforts. He further instructed that immediate action should be taken wherever encroachments are spotted, and the removal of both temporary and permanent encroachments should be ensured. DC Lahore further stated that the district administration is committed to maintaining the beauty of Lahore city through successful cleanliness operations. During the inspection, DC Lahore received a briefing on the ongoing development projects in Union Council 49, where ten streets are included in Phase One of the Lahore Development Plan. Assistant Commissioner City Ali Babar Rai informed that development work is actively progressing on five streets.

DC Lahore emphasized that development works should be completed on time with the highest quality. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the district administration in keeping their areas clean. He further added that the district administration is always ready to serve the citizens and will take immediate action based on the information provided by the residents. Under the leadership of DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, various measures are being taken by the district administration to enhance and maintain the beauty, development, and cleanliness of Lahore district. These initiatives aim not only to preserve the city’s aesthetics but also to provide citizens with a clean and developed environment.

In a concerted effort to provide enhanced civic amenities and ensure the completion of public welfare projects, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza has spearheaded several administrative initiatives. The Deputy Commissioner has assigned crucial responsibilities to various Assistant Commissioners to improve administrative affairs. Deputy Commissioner Lahore said that ensuring the provision of the best facilities to citizens is our top priority. Acting on these directives, Assistant Commissioners have taken various measures to enhance administrative affairs in the field. Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Umair, assessed the cleaning operations of a 3800-meter canal, accompanied by officials from WASA, PHA, and LWMC. He emphasized that the performance of all departments will be reviewed daily. Additionally, a visit was made to the Benazir Income Support Program center, where devices were operational and all facilities were available to the beneficiaries. Assistant Commissioner Cantonment, Fatima Arshad, visited the Dharampura Bazaar under the anti-encroachment operation, ensuring 80% compliance on the main road and 60% in the internal pathways. Five shops were sealed and one truck of goods was confiscated for violations. A cleanliness operation in the Cantonment area ensured the cleaning of 12 sites. In Shalimar Tehsil, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Anum Fatima identified a malfunctioning filtration plant and instructed immediate repairs. She also directed daily reporting on complaints about the maintenance of PHA parks. Furthermore, the last remaining shanties on LDA land were removed, and 20 commercial plots of 20 kanals and three plots of one kanal each were reclaimed. The progress of the Lahore Development Plan (LDP) in UC 161 was reviewed, where work has begun on 13 out of 131 streets, with eight more to start soon, according to Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Dr. Anum Fatima. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Aamir Butt assessed the cleaning arrangements in Wahga Tehsil, inspecting them alongside the president of a special children’s institution. In City Tehsil, Assistant Commissioner Babar Ali Rai reviewed the anti-encroachment operation in Pir Makki Bazaar, seizing over 30 pushcarts and removing posters around the Data Darbar area. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of citizens cooperating with the district administration to ensure the provision of the best facilities. Assistant Commissioners in Lahore are active in improving administrative affairs, taking various measures to provide the best possible amenities to the citizens.

In a significant move to bolster the fight against polio, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza is leading the year’s second special anti-polio campaign. A pivotal meeting was convened, attended by Chief Officer Health Dr. Zohaib Hassan Khan, DDHOs, and other senior officials. Briefings in the meeting confirmed that the campaign will run from February 3 to February 9, 2025. The target is to administer polio drops to 2,230,134 children under the age of five across all 234 union councils of Lahore. Teams will go door-to-door to ensure every child is reached. Deputy Commissioner Lahore said that the quality of training for polio workers will not be compromised. Training sessions for polio workers are set to begin on January 27, with micro-plans being devised considering environmental samples. DC Lahore emphasised that no laziness or negligence will be tolerated in the polio campaign. Preparations for the success of the special anti-polio campaign are being completed on time. Measures to improve the current polio situation are being implemented. He asserted that he is personally monitoring the polio campaign and will not tolerate any negligence. Staff shortages in certain union councils have been addressed to ensure sufficient personnel. During the last polio campaign, 95% digitalisation targets were achieved, and for this campaign, a 100% target has been set for polio teams. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza appealed to parents that they should cooperate in the polio campaign and ensure their children receive two drops of polio vaccine. The meeting concluded with assurances that all relevant departments will work together to make the polio campaign successful. This campaign is expected to be a significant step in Lahore’s fight against polio and is crucial for public health.