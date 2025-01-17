Gaddafi Stadium all but ready to challenge the best

The Gaddafi Stadium Lahore is all but ready to be presented to the global audiences as a model cricketing facility, which would rub shoulders with the best venues of the world.

The players’ dressing rooms, hospitality boxes and offices have been created anew besides the enclosures for the spectators. The re-built enclosures present an image of a saucer with quality view of cricket action on the field while the removal of the iron fence will also improve the view and connect the fans with their heroes more effectively.

Everything looks to be overhauled in and around the Gaddafi stadium and an army of engineers and workers is at work round the clock. Green and white chairs are being fixed in the pavilions which have been imported to meet the international standards. Mercury lights have been replaced with LED lights at the light towers and these are expected to be turned on in a day’s time. The roads are being carpeted while the beautification work is also being undertaken at a rapid pace.

PCB’s Director Infrastructure Jawwad Qazi, during a tour of the local media of the upgradation work, told that the Gaddafi stadium will be ready for action by the end of January and host the tri-series matches against South Africa and New Zealand from February 8.

“ICC Champions Trophy matches will be played in the third week of February but the action will take place here in the first week of the February. PCB is resolute is its commitment with the ICC and the venue will be handed over in time,” PCB Director Infrastructure responded.

Qazi Jawwad dispelled every wrong impression created by a certain section of media about the completion of upgradation work and readiness of the venue before the ICC Champions Trophy, adding that everything is in place and preparation are in the final stage to present to the cricket fans.

He said the cricket field in the center is in pristine form and stadium will be ready well before the action takes place between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 8.

Director Infrastructure said that the PCB had completed the task within the shortest possible time and it was proud of its achievement. He said everything has been revamped except for the media boxes and the adjacent hospitality boxes at the stadium. He further said Gaddafi stadium has been infused a new life and it will entertain and inspire generations to come in a whole new way.