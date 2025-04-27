CM reviews progress on Air Punjab, bullet train project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting here on Saturday, reviewed progress on two historic initiatives, Pakistan’s first provincial airline, and the country’s first bullet train project.

During the briefing, the chief minister gave formal approval for the launch of Air Punjab, Pakistan’s first provincial airline, and granted in-principle approval to commence work on the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project. She ordered for immediate leasing of four Airbus aircraft for Air Punjab and emphasized that the airline will initially operate domestic flights within Pakistan. Following a successful first year, Air Punjab will expand to offer international services.

The CM instructed the authorities concerned to procure the latest aircraft and ensure that Air Punjab sets new benchmarks in service quality, aspiring to become the leading airline in the country.

In the same meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz was given a comprehensive briefing on the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project. Officials informed the CM that the journey between Lahore and Rawalpindi would be reduced to approximately two-and-a-half hours. She reviewed various options for executing the project in collaboration with Pakistan Railways and assigned Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to lead coordination efforts.

The chief minister also noted that a public-private partnership model was under consideration for the bullet train venture.

Additionally, she directed the relevant departments to expedite preparations for launching the bullet train and sought proposals for high-speed train services on six additional routes across Punjab. These routes include: I. Lahore-Shahdara-Narowal, II. Lahore-Raiwind-Kasur-Pakpattan-Lodhran, III. Sheikhupura-Jaranwala-Shorkot, IV. Shorkot-Jhang-Sargodha, V. Lala Musa-Sargodha via Mandi Bahauddin and Malikwal and VI. Faisalabad-Chak Jhumra-Shaheenabad.

The CM also reviewed progress on mass transit initiatives, including the Lahore Yellow Line and the Gujranwala Mass Transit Line. She set deadlines of 30 May 2025 for completing the feasibility study of the Jinnah Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura Yellow Line project, and 15 June 2025 for the Gujranwala Mass Transit Line study.

The CM received a detailed briefing on the upcoming e-taxi project, aimed at modernizing urban transport systems in Punjab.

ECO Tourism Capital

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif celebrated a moment of pride for Pakistan and Punjab, announcing that Lahore has been declared the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027 at the 6th ECO Tourism Ministerial Meeting held in Erzurum, Türkiye.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the chief minister said, “Lahore, a city of history, heritage, and love, has earned this prestigious title thanks to its rich cultural traditions, magnificent historical landmarks, and immense tourism potential.

Lahore is ready to welcome the world.”

Expressing her gratitude to the ECO member countries, she said, “We deeply thank the ECO nations for honoring Lahore with this recognition. As ECO Tourism Capital 2027, Lahore is set to emerge as a leading center for tourism on the global stage.”

CM Maryam Nawaz vowed, “With the trust, support, and cooperation of the ECO community, we will proudly present the beauty, culture, and hospitality of Pakistan, Punjab, and Lahore to the world.”

MPA meets Punjab CM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Noushir Khan Anjum Langrial called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed ongoing development projects and public welfare initiatives. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the government’s efforts to uplift people, particularly focusing on agricultural support programmes, infrastructure development, and healthcare reforms.

The CM said, “Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has consistently launched public welfare projects during every tenure.” She emphasized that the Punjab government’s effective and sustainable policies are opening new avenues of development and prosperity, particularly benefiting farmers.

“Our promise to provide free medicines to patients will be fulfilled at all costs,” she asserted.

MPA Malik Noshir Khan Anjum Langrial expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the launch of the Multan-Vehari Road project, highlighting that its completion would benefit millions of people across four neighboring districts. He stressed that the timely completion of development projects would significantly alleviate public hardships.