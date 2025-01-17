Rickshaw driver recounts rushing Saif Ali Khan to hospital

The auto-rickshaw driver who played a crucial role in getting Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after a stabbing incident has shared his account of the dramatic events.

Bhajan Singh Rana, the driver, recounted to India Today TV how he was flagged down by a woman screaming for help near the actor’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Initially unaware of the celebrity involved, Rana responded to the emergency call.

“As soon as Saif Ali Khan got into my vehicle, his first question was, ‘How long will it take to reach the hospital?'” Rana recalled. The actor, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, including to his neck, stomach and back, was able to walk and board the auto-rickshaw on his own, albeit with visible injuries. “He was bleeding from the neck and back. His white kurta was soaked in blood,” Rana said, describing the distressing scene. Despite the gravity of the situation, Saif Ali Khan remained calm and focused on getting to the hospital as quickly as possible.

Rana, displaying remarkable composure, drove the actor to Lilavati Hospital in a matter of minutes. “I didn’t even take the fare,” he humbly stated, highlighting his concern for the actor’s well-being over financial considerations.

Meanwhile, doctors at Lilavati Hospital have reported that Saif Ali Khan is responding well to treatment. “He is doing excellently well according to our expectations,” said Dr Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon treating the actor.

Khan suffered three injuries, with the most serious being a deep wound to the back that narrowly missed the spinal cord. Despite the severity of his injuries, doctors are optimistic about his recovery and expect him to be discharged within two to three days. This incident has brought to light the crucial role played by ordinary citizens in times of crisis. Bhajan Singh Rana’s quick thinking and compassionate actions undoubtedly contributed to Saif Ali Khan receiving timely medical attention.