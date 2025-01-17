In a remarkable turn of events, Pakistan took a monumental leap in its scientific journey with the launch of its first homemade Earth observation satellite on Friday. Although congratulatory messages pouring from all directions are celebrating this technological milestone, the achievement signifies much more: a beacon of hope, representing the collective aspirations of a nation eager to reclaim its place in the global space arena. With a history that has seen both collaboration with prestigious entities like NASA and the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s and a later retreat into obscurity, the narrative surrounding the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) serves as a cautionary tale of unrealized potential. Decades of inconsistent government support and inadequate funding have led to a stagnation of innovations and initiatives that could have propelled our space program forward. EO-1 is a solitary success amid many halted attempts that suffered due to a lack of strategic vision. Its applications-offering essential insights for agriculture, urban planning, and disaster management-underscore the crucial role satellite technology can play in addressing urgent challenges, such as climate change and natural disasters. However, without a robust framework for research and development, these aspirations will continue to remain unrealized.

To turn the tide, Pakistan must take urgent steps to invest in human capital and build a skilled workforce proficient in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), following the lead of other nations that have significantly advanced their space capabilities by prioritizing education and fostering innovation.

Moreover, establishing a supportive infrastructure-ground control stations, data analysis centres, and a cohesive network that ties together government, academia, and the private sector-is critical for sustainable growth in our space endeavours. The lack of collaboration across these sectors has hindered innovation and created silos where potential synergies could thrive. A holistic approach that goes beyond mere satellite launches is essential to fully harness the data generated and translate it into tangible benefits for society.

With the right commitment, this journey can still evolve from a tapestry of missed opportunities to one of unbelievable achievements. If India can manage to shine bright as one of the best space organizations in the world, so can we. All that’s needed is a little willpower to reach for the stars. *