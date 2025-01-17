Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail in £190 Million Case; Bushra Bibi Gets 7 Years

Islamabad: The Accountability Court of Islamabad has sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to 14 years in prison along with a Rs1 million fine after convicting him in the £190 million reference case.

His wife, Bushra Bibi, has been handed a 7-year prison term with a Rs0.5 million fine. Additionally, the court has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to Al-Qadir University.

The verdict was delivered by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana at Adiala Jail, where the trial took place. A warrant for the implementation of Bushra Bibi’s sentence has been issued to the jail administration.

Several key figures linked to the case, including Malik Riaz, Ali Riaz, Farhat Shehzadi, Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and Zia-ul-Mustafa Naseem, have been declared absconders, with the court issuing permanent arrest warrants for them.

The Deputy Director of NAB, Mian Umar Nadeem, who led the investigation, was also present at Adiala Jail during the verdict announcement.

The trial, which concluded on December 18, 2024, saw multiple delays in the verdict announcement. Originally set for December 23, 2024, it was postponed to January 6, then January 13, largely due to the absence of the accused. The court eventually issued a written order on January 14, setting January 17 as the final date for the ruling.