The chilling news of a four-year-old girl brutally raped and murdered near Mandi Bahauddin is a grim reminder of the depth to which humanity can sink. Yet, in a nation increasingly desensitized to the relentless tide of child abuse, rape, and violent crime, this horrific event threatens to evoke little more than a fleeting wave of muffled outrage. Perhaps, a hashtag will trend on social media, but the systemic failures within Pakistan’s criminal justice system that enable these abhorrent acts to go unpunished demand far more than quiet indignation.

The reality is horrifying: predators roam among us, emboldened by the loopholes that effectively permit them to cherry-pick their victims.

Statistics reveal a grim reality: in 2023 alone, an estimated 11 children have faced abuse each day. Then again, in 2021, over 3,000 children fell victim to sexual abuse – a staggering figure that underscores the urgent need for reform in a system tasked with safeguarding our most vulnerable citizens.

Ironically, just a day earlier, Punjab police proudly announced the deployment of 1450 specially trained officers in Special Sexual Offences Investigation Units, an initiative ostensibly aligned with the Anti-Rape Act.

While, on the surface, this appears to signal progress, such specialized units become mere window-dressing without the resolve needed to dismantle the deeply ingrained culture of impunity. Who do these specialized units serve if they lack the authority and resources to tackle the societal stigma, the legal hurdles, and the protective barriers that shield offenders from accountability?

The recent arrest of a suspect in this tragic case is a momentary victory but also a painful reminder of the extensive suffering endured by the victim’s family. Will this arrest lead to justice or be yet another fleeting headline in a system that prioritizes action over actual accountability?

Moreover, we must confront the uncomfortable truth that for many victims and their families, the criminal justice system itself becomes a source of additional trauma. The process of re-traumatization during investigations, coupled with victim-blaming attitudes and a severe lack of empathy, exacerbates their agony, deterring many from coming forward and perpetuating a distressing cycle of silence and suffering. *