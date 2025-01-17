Security sources say meeting only focused on security issues

Security sources have revealed that a recent meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, has been misinterpreted. According to security sources, the discussion, held in Peshawar, was centered on security and counter-terrorism issues. Sources revealed that Barrister Gohar attempted to divert the conversation towards political matters, but was told to discuss such issues with politicians instead. Security sources lamented that the meeting’s context was distorted, and expressed disappointment over attempts to politicize the security discussion. The development came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Thursday confirmed his meeting with COAS General Asim Munir.