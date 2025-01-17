Eight illegal bunkers in Kurram destroyed under peace deal

So far eight illegal bunkers in Kurram have been razed to the ground as their demolition continues under the peace deal that had reached between the warring factions.

Bunkers have been demolished in Balishkhel and Khar Kali areas.

On the other hand, locals have said that the closure of roads has resulted in a shortage of food items due to which their prices have gone through the roof.

The local administration has said that as soon as roads are cleared, a large consignment of food items will be dispatched to Kurram.

It has further said that the process to raise a special protection force has begun so that the road connecting Tul to Parachinar could be made secure.