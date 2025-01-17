Fog blankets parts of country, forces closure of motorways

Dense fog again blanketed several cities of Punjab and Sindh on Thursday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, Motorway M5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have advised the motorists to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on foglights.

The Motorway police have also advised the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the country at the national highways due to low visibility.

Meanwhile, the country remained in the grip of intense cold with snow in northern areas and Balochistan during the past 24 hours.

In various districts of Balochistan, intermittent snowfall and rain continued, increasing the cold. Rain was reported in Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, and surrounding areas, while snowfall continued in Toba Achakzai.

Meanwhile, in the norther part of the country temperatures remained below zero degrees Celsius. Severe cold persisted in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Leh, the temperature was recorded at -12°C, in Skardu -10°C, in Gupis -9°C, in Astore -7°C, while in Kalam, Hunza, Gilgit, and Bagroot it was -5°C. In Parachinar, Ziarat and Kalat, the temperature was recorded at -4°C.

The Met Office forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday (today), while very cold in hilly areas. Moderate to dense fog (in patches) is likely in most districts of Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours. Light rain/snow may occur at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.