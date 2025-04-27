Faheem’s five-fer powers Gladiators to crushing win over Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators rode on a collective batting display and a sensational five-wicket haul from Faheem Ashraf to seal a dominant 64-run triumph over Peshawar Zalmi in their PSL 10 clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a 179-run target, Zalmi’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 114 in 15.2 overs.

Middle-order batter Hussain Talat waged a lone battle for Zalmi with a 34-ball 39, laced with four fours and two sixes, before falling victim to Abrar Ahmed in the 15th over.

Besides him, skipper Babar Azam (12), Mohammad Haris (17) and Mitchell Owen (15) were the other batters to amass double figures, depicting Zalmi’s against Gladiators’ pace-laden bowling attack.

Faheem was the standout bowler for the Gladiators, taking five wickets for just 33 runs in his 3.2 overs, followed by Khurram Shahzad with two, while Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim shared three between them.

Earlier, Alzarri Joseph spearheaded the attack with exceptional figures of 3/33, limiting Quetta Gladiators to 178/7.

The Gladiators got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel yielded brisk 46 runs.

Allen, who was the core aggressor of the opening was the first to depart as he fell victim to Alzarri Joseph on the third delivery of the fifth over. He scored 31 off 16 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Shakeel was then involved in another important partnership for the Gladiators when he knitted 45 runs for the second wicket with Rilee Rossouw before Saim Ayub dismissed both set batters in his successive overs, bringing the total down to 105/3 in 11.2 overs.

The skipper struck five fours on his way to a 26-ball 32, while Rossouw made 27 off 18 deliveries, hitting as many boundaries.

Following the back-to-back blows, Kusal Mendis and Mark Chapman stitched an anchoring 39-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Joseph got the former caught behind in the 17th over.

Mendis scored 32 off 27 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Chapman, on the other hand, fell victim to Luke Wood in the final over after top-scoring for the Gladiators with a 33 off 26 deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

Azlarri Joseph was the standout bowler for Zalmi, taking three wickets for just 33 runs in his four overs, followed by Ayub with two, while Wood chipped in with one scalp.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators.