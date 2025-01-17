Pakistan pushes for diplomacy & dialogue to resolve crisis in Yemen

Pakistan has called for resolving the conflict in Yemen through diplomatic and political means, underscoring that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable paths for peace.

“Pakistan urges all parties to prioritize dialogue, engage in a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process, and resolve differences through peaceful means,” Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“We fully support the UN and regional efforts, particularly by Saudi Arabia and Oman to reach a political settlement of the Yemeni conflict based on the agreed upon frameworks, ” he said during a debate on the situation in Yemen.

Ambassador Akram expressed Pakistan’s deep concern about the protracted conflict in Yemen, which has triggered a multi-dimensional crisis, including economic collapse, climate impacts and one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in modern history.

The crisis in Yemen, which worsened in 2014 after Houthi rebels (known officially as Ansar Allah) seized the capital, Sanaa, has been marked by complex political and military tensions. More than 17 million people – half the country’s population – remain dependent on humanitarian assistance and protection.

The Pakistani envoy also voiced deep concern over Houthi attacks on commercial and maritime vessels in the Red Sea, which he said threaten global trade, regional stability and the environment.

Also, during its proceedings, the 15-member Council adopted a resolution which reaffirmed its earlier call on the Houthis to cease all attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, and called for monitoring of the situation as these attacks continue with increasing sophistication.

Pakistan supported the resolution which was adopted by a vote of 12 in favour to none against – with 3 abstentions (Algeria, China, Russia). Under its terms, the Council extended, until 15 July 2025, its request that the Secretary-General provide it with written monthly reports on Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram expressed Pakistan’s appreciation over the significant progress made in the December 2023 peace negotiations, which led to vital agreements between the parties to stop hostilities through a nationwide ceasefire, initiate economic revival, resume oil exports, and ensure the payment of public sector salaries.

“It is crucial to preserve these gains, establish a roadmap, and fully implement commitments to foster sustainable peace.”

At the same time, he voiced Pakistan’s grave concern on the airstrikes in Yemen. Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s civilian infrastructure, including Sana’a International Airport, Red Sea ports and power stations have caused civilian casualties, further exacerbating the dire humanitarian and political crises in Yemen.

Referring to Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, he said, it remains one of the gravest in the world. Nearly half the population – 17 million people – is facing severe food insecurity, with 3.5 million suffering from acute malnutrition, it was pointed out.

The impact of climate change, including floods and droughts, further exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, displacing 4.5 million people. Addressing this requires a robust and coordinated international response.

Ambassador Akram urged donor countries to increase their contributions to the 2025 humanitarian response plan for Yemen.

He also expresses deep concern over the detention of United Nations and humanitarian personnel by the Houthis in violation of international humanitarian law. “We echo the Secretary-General’s call for their immediate and unconditional release.”