Mohsin Abbas Haider reacts to Diljit Dosanjh singing ‘Uddi Ja’

Pakistani actor, singer and host Mohsin Abbas Haider is known for his versatility and outspoken nature. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in both music and acting, delivering memorable songs and performances. Among his most cherished works is “Uddi Ja,” a soulful track he wrote and performed for Coke Studio, which remains one of the most loved Sufi songs of this generation. Recently, while appearing on ‘Gup Shab,’ Mohsin shared his thoughts on Diljit Dosanjh performing “Uddi Ja” on stage. The Punjabi singer-actor is known for his powerful vocals and international appeal, making this a significant moment for Mohsin. Mohsin expressed his gratitude, saying he always appreciates love from his audience, but receiving acknowledgement from a fellow artist-especially one as respected as Diljit Dosanjh-was an incredible feeling. He shared how surreal it was to see another star embracing his creation and presenting it to a wider audience. Mohsin’s response highlights the universality of music-a force that transcends borders and connects artists across different industries.