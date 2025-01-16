Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali pair up to star in upcoming drama!

Pakistani television is about to witness one of its biggest pairings, as Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are set to star together in an upcoming drama.

Fans of both actors have been eagerly awaiting their return to the small screen and this collaboration has already created a buzz in the industry.

The drama will be directed by Haissam Hussain, known for his exceptional storytelling and past hit projects. Nina Kashif will be producing the show, ensuring high production value and an engaging storyline.

Mahira Khan, last seen in ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay,’ has been selective with her projects, making her return to television even more exciting. Meanwhile, Wahaj Ali, who has been receiving mixed reactions for ‘Sunn Mere Dil,’ is set to impress audiences once again with this major role.

A recent picture posted by Haissam Hussain sparked speculation about the project, increasing anticipation among fans. Given Mahira’s history of choosing strong scripts and Wahaj’s rising popularity, this drama is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year. More details about the plot and release date are yet to be revealed, but one thing is certain-this drama will be a must-watch for Pakistani drama lovers!