You must have heard the proverb “too many cooks spoil the broth”, but that is definitely not the case when it comes to ‘Climate FinTech’.

This synergistic blend of climate change adaptation & mitigation with financial services and digital technologies creates just the right potion to address the various climate change challenges. Climate FinTech is based on holistically integrating the agility, innovation, and future-focused approach of FinTech towards combating climate change challenges.

The application of technology serves as a catalyst for enhancing the flow of data and information, consequently increasing the appeal of climate-related projects to potential investors. Climate FinTech prioritizes mitigation efforts to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and their sources, while adaptation technologies are intended to respond to current or anticipated climate effects, thereby improving resilience.

This developing ecosystem utilizes digital tools, platforms, and applications to support the mobilization, allocation, and management of financial resources for climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives. Climate FinTechs play a pivotal role in facilitating projects related to renewable energy and energy efficiency, developing carbon credit markets, enhancing impact investing and ESG reporting, and improving climate information and data availability.

Climate FinTech can open numerous horizons for Pakistan’s economy by opening the doors to new business opportunities in the form of green digital banks, sustainable investing and asset management platforms and tools, carbon markets and offsetting fintech, climate risk assessment and insurance companies, green crowdfunding and lending platforms, blockchain-based environmental data integrity firms, and RegTech for environmental compliance firms.

Such firms may provide enhanced climate risk assessment through cloud-based platforms using big data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensors coupled with remote sensing technology to help financial institutions geospatially map specific loans to specific climate risks. Insurance companies can invest in the latest robotics and drone technology to provide previously unavailable data on agriculture, buildings, and property boundary inspections.

Through the integration of Climate FinTech in banking operations, digital and green banks can launch banking products with positive environmental impacts, such as decarbonization tracking of shopping, automatic offsetting of purchased items, and tree planting credit cards. Climate FinTech can boost the green bond market in Pakistan.

Carbon tracking and offsetting fintech firms can accelerate the development and success of carbon markets in Pakistan. The carbon tracking fintech providers can enable businesses to understand the carbon impact of their business operations and the carbon offsetting providers can assist the companies to compensate for their carbon emissions through the use of various open banking tracking software.

Globally, financial institutions are increasingly implementing ‘robo-advisors’ and software powered by artificial intelligence to enhance portfolio management and address the challenges associated with carbon accounting. Climate FinTech is also being used in carbon tokenization in which companies create tokens that represent carbon offsets.

Another significant aspect of the emergence of Climate FinTech in an economy is the rise of investment platforms focused on renewable energy. These platforms enable both individuals and businesses to invest in projects related to renewable energy, including solar and wind farms, thereby providing the potential for financial returns.

By promoting the establishment of renewable energy infrastructure, these platforms are essential in facilitating the shift towards net zero. In developing economies like Pakistan, climate-related data are scarce or absent, making it difficult for international investors to finance climate-related projects and invest in sustainable financial products.

In this case, blockchain can provide transparency on governance, monitoring of ESG scores, and green compliance. More importantly, the blockchain framework can ensure the necessary trust in the data for policymakers, regulators, and investors.

In developing countries like Pakistan, significant obstacles to Climate FinTech adoption encompass limited access to funding which is triggered by elevated perceived risks and inadequate financial infrastructure.

Furthermore, there exists a disparity between the magnitude of necessary investments and the capital that is accessible, aggravated by inadequate regulatory frameworks and a lack of expertise and capacity for project development and execution. The extent to which technologies can be implemented is also constrained by various factors, including the current state of economic and digital infrastructure development.

The combination of finance, technology and pro-climate actions is a trend that will shape the future of Pakistan’s financial sector, a future that is much cleaner, greener, efficient, and sustainable.

The writers Dr Syed Asim Ali Bukhari is working as SVP/Head – ESG in The Bank of Punjab and Dr Syeda Nazish Zahra Bukhari is working as Assistant Professor in University of the Punjab.