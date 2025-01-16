Sydney beaches shut again as mysterious debris washes ashore

Sydney’s popular beaches, including Manly, were closed after marble-sized white and grey balls of debris were discovered washing ashore.

This marks the latest mysterious incident in a series of similar occurrences in recent months.

The Northern Beaches Council announced that the debris, which varied in size from marble to larger balls, was being safely removed.

The origin and composition of the debris remain unknown. In addition to Manly Beach, officials closed Dee Why, Long Reef, Queenscliff, Freshwater, North and South Curl Curl, North Steyne, and North Narrabeen beaches, with further inspections taking place at other locations.

The closures, occurring during the peak of the Australian summer, have raised concerns among locals and visitors.

The council stated that it was working closely with the Environmental Protection Agency of New South Wales to test the debris. Authorities have urged the public not to touch the material, which is similar to the mysterious substance that appeared on the city’s eastern beaches in October, including the renowned Bondi Beach.

Initially thought to be tar balls, the October debris was later identified as a mixture of decomposed cooking oils, hair, and food waste. Authorities have yet to confirm whether this new debris is related to the same source, but the recurring incidents have raised alarms about potential environmental risks. In response to these incidents, safety measures have been put in place to prevent exposure to the debris, and the investigation continues.