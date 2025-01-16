Pakistan confirms 72nd polio case of 2024 from KP’s DI Khan

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed another case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) for 2024, taking the total tally of the country to 72. According to the health officials, the latest case involves a girl from Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The samples from the affected girl were taken on December 31, 2024. This confirmation marks the 11th reported polio case from DI Khan, underscoring ongoing challenges in the fight against the disease despite repeated mass vaccination drives. On Tuesday, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed 71st case in Sindh’s Jacobabad.