Fireworks Display on New Year Eve amid the Battle to Combat Climate Change

Fireworks have now become a staple of New Year’s Eve celebrations. But do you know the origin of fireworks and is it necessary to keep this tradition alive amidst the global calamities happening due to climate change. History of fireworks dates back to the second century B.C., where in Liuyang China, people used to throw bamboo stalks/stems into a fire which due to overheat would explode with a bang. Chinese believed that this act will keep the evil spirts away. Afterwards, fireworks display became a ritual of festivities including birth, wedding, and other events to ward off the evil spirits. During 600-900 AD, the first manmade fireworks were created. Potassium nitrate, sulfur and charcoal were combined together to make a gunpowder and hence pouring this mixture into bamboo stems. Fireworks made their way to Europe in 14th century, and had been widely used for religious festivals and entertainment purposes. The love for fireworks were brought to US by early settlers and they became the part of very first Independence Day celebrations. Hence, from this celebrations to onwards, in order to mark the moments of New Year eve and beginning of next chapter with excitement and entertainment, made fireworks a popular choice.

Well, for warding off evil, fireworks showcase on New Year night is a part of belief, but in reality they are the source of environmental pollution that greatly contributes to climate change. When burned, the chemicals from fireworks undergo a chemical reaction with oxygen, this process is called combustion. This combustion produces toxic pollutants such as fine particulate matter (PM), Carbon Dioxide, Sulphur Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxide. These gases and particles are responsible for acid rain, respiratory issues, smog formation, asthma and other chronic diseases. According to studies in some areas of the world the PM level can spike up to 42% during fireworks display. In another research, fireworks showcase in Minneapolis, Minnesota during 4th July celebrations (Independence Day) contributed the increase of carbon monoxide to 32% and Carbon Dioxide to 17%. It was also found that during fireworks demonstrations, heat content in atmosphere increases that elevates the temperature and reduces the air quality. The debris or residual waste of fireworks produces micro plastic and other chemical compounds. These compounds are responsible for soil and water pollution, which not only contaminate the soil but also impacts the marine life adversely.

Undoubtedly, dazzling fireworks display on New Year’s Eve is source of joy but such demonstrations leave a very potent and long lasting impact on environment. There can be some greener alternative such as using drone light show for visual display that have been part of Tokyo Olympics 2022. Promoting public awareness regarding the potential impact of fireworks on environment is the need of the hour. It is now vital to take every possible action that can lead to a healthier and greener planet including taking action on gleaming fireworks.

The writer is the freelance contributor.