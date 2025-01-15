There is no denying the fact that honesty fosters honour and corruption brings dishonour. This is true – for individuals as well as states. A state populated by honest people occupies a much higher place in the comity of nations than the one where corrupt and dishonest people outnumber those with honesty and integrity. It is, therefore, tenable to argue that there is a close link between progress and honesty.

Those states where citizens embody a strong moral character are the most prosperous and most respected nations in the world, while corrupt nations lag behind other states in every aspect of life. Corrupt states have thus recorded their names in the list of infamy, so they are heading for a dark future and an ignominious failure. It is crystal clear that honesty fosters integrity, and harmony, hence brings prestige to society. Corruption has a detrimental effect on the fabric of society brings dishonour and leads to a loss of face and prestige in the world.

According to the Holy Quran, the honest will be honoured and protected from misfortune on the Day of Judgment. Allah will declare, ‘This is the day when only the faithful will benefit from their faithfulness.’ In Islam, Allah encourages believers to be honest not only towards the community but also with themselves and their Lord. Being genuine with oneself promotes self-accountability and self-realization, which are essential for individuals to recognize, acknowledge, and correct their faults.

Embracing honesty not only upholds our honour but also cultivates a sense of ownership and trust in society.

An honest person will always be true to his nature as he/she has a passion to serve humanity. He or she stays on the right path and helps others guide in the right direction. Moreover, the personality of the Prophet (PBUH) was characterized by honesty, integrity, and truthfulness. Due to his honesty and truthfulness, people called him (Sadiq (truthful) and Ameen (honest)). The Holy Prophet (SAW) had established the State of Medina, which stood as a paragon of diversity, plurality, and inclusivity, where Muslims, Christians, and Jews would live together in perfect harmony. The Holy Prophet (SAW) said, ‘Honesty certainly leads to goodness, and goodness leads to paradise.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the great founder of Pakistan, who made it clear time and again that Prophet Muhammad (on whom be peace) was his role model, envisioned Pakistan to be an exemplary state for the rest of the world. He famously said, “Work honestly and sincerely and be faithful and loyal to the Pakistani government. I can assure you that there is nothing greater in this world than your own conscience. When you appear before God, you can say that you performed your duty with the highest sense of integrity, honesty, and loyalty. Pakistan was thus to be the epitome of the State of Medinah.”

Furthermore, honesty serves as a motivating force for human beings, guiding them toward harmony. This idea was aptly articulated by Jean-Jacques Rousseau, a Genevan philosopher deeply committed to civic virtues, which he defined as the moral strength necessary to combat corruption and oppression. Civic virtue fosters unity, suppresses malevolence, and discourages arbitrariness and corrupt tendencies.

Similarly, Rousseau’s concept of the general will embodies the welfare of humanity. He argued that “money should be replaced, if possible, by stronger and more patriotic motives for performing great deeds.” Likewise, Immanuel Kant, the renowned German philosopher, contended that the categorical imperative – a supreme principle of morality – should guide all human actions. According to Kant, the actions of any individual should be based on the categorical imperative (maxim of action) that is inherently good and right, in line with universal moral principles. In this regard, if individuals act according to such principles, the entire society will promote honesty and integrity, ultimately resulting in the greater good.

In addition, it is a well-acknowledged fact that corruption, both at individual and institutional levels, tarnishes a state’s international image and hinders its development. History bears witness to the reality that corrupt leaders and institutions have often led to the collapse of empires and states.

In today’s digital and globalized world, countries that rank high in transparency, accountability, and political and economic stability tend to attract substantial foreign direct investment (FDI). For instance, the low levels of corruption in Scandinavian countries stand as a hallmark of quality and honourable leadership, efficient institutions, effective service delivery to citizens, and a strong commitment to the rule of law and accountability. Pakistani policymakers must formulate sophisticated policies and strategies to eradicate corruption and promote honesty, integrity, and dynamism within society and the state.

In a nutshell, honesty paves the way for honour, while corruption leads to dishonour. Embracing honesty not only upholds our honour but also cultivates a sense of ownership and trust in society. Conversely, corruption not only tarnishes a state’s international image but also leads to the erosion of social and political values.

Learning from our role models – Prophet Muhammad (A.S), the pious Caliphs (R.A), and our great Quaid – Pakistan can be transformed into a great nation where honesty reigns supreme and corruption is despised. This is the path of honour and prestige. By choosing the path of honour, we can not only build a brighter and more honorable Pakistan but also a better world for our future generations.

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Mardan.