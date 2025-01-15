Flicker of Hope

More than 46,000 – mostly women and children – killed, more than 110,000 injured, and more than ten thousand others missing: the suffering of the Palestinian people has reached harrowing new depths, their cries for justice drowned out by the deafening silence of the international community. Today, when the potential for a ceasefire deal may flicker like a candle in the dark, but it cannot obscure the chilling realities of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For decades, the Palestinian people have endured systematic oppression, characterised by relentless military operations, arbitrary detentions, and severe restrictions on their basic rights. Human rights organisations have documented these acts, marking them as violations against humanity. It is unconscionable to stand by as children are battered not only by bombs but by a relentless cycle of violence that seems never-ending. Families are being torn apart, homes reduced to rubble, and entire communities are left grieving the innocent lives lost.

The proposed agreement between Israel and Hamas may suggest the prospect of a temporary reprieve in this seemingly endless turmoil. However, such developments can serve as a façade, providing the illusion of progress while masking the underlying issues at play. The focus on hostages can inadvertently divert attention from the widespread human rights violations that continue unabated. House demolitions, settlement expansions in the West Bank, and the blockade on Gaza collectively represent a systematic effort to erase Palestinian identity.

Moreover, the international community’s response to these atrocities raises further concerns. Many in the Muslim world watch as diplomatic support wavers, with allies like the US often prioritising political alliances over humanitarian concerns. The selective outrage stands in stark contrast to the pervasive silence concerning the daily realities endured by Palestinians.

Sustainable resolution demands confronting the root causes of discord: colonialism, occupation, and systemic discrimination. It is, therefore, essential to amplify the voices that demand accountability, ensuring that the atrocities committed do not fade into obscurity.

Despite South Africa’s bold action in launching a genocide case against Israel at the World Court and the International Criminal Court pursuing investigations, global public support for the Palestinian cause has yet to catalyze significant change. Now, more than ever, the world must awaken to the urgent call for justice. *