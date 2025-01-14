United Against Terrorism

On Monday, when Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed that terrorism has no place in Pakistan, he reflected the sentiments of the entire nation as well as the army’s determination to end this menace.

General Munir visited Peshawar and interacted with law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and political (civilian) leaders, to show his commitment to a united approach to combating terrorism. Including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the security briefing sends a powerful message: this is not just the military’s war; it is a joint battle where civilian and military leadership stand shoulder to shoulder.

The COAS commended the LEAs for their unmatched sacrifices and relentless efforts in dismantling terrorist networks. Despite heavy losses, let us acknowledge, that security forces have succeeded in eliminating key terrorist leaders and dismantling cells. Such developments reflect professionalism and resolve. General Munir made it clear that any attempt to disrupt national peace would be met with overwhelming force.

What is, however, more important is the consensus among political representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who expressed their unflinching support for the armed forces and the need for a unified political voice against terrorism. This cooperation between political and military leadership is a key step toward ensuring long-term peace and stability in Pakistan.

The army is determined to make 2025 a year of success as 2024 has been full of challenges. At least 685 security personnel were martyred in a total of 444 terror attacks. Civilians have also borne a heavy toll, with combined fatalities reaching 1,612. These statistics show the level of terrorism the country is facing.

General Munir’s presence in Peshawar and his statements will strengthen Pakistan’s fight against terror. This is not merely a military operation – it is a shared mission to protect the country’s sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people. *