ICT Police enforces tough accountability

In the past week, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has implemented strong accountability measures, leading to the questioning of four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), the suspension of four Station House Officers (SHOs), and the demotion or dismissal of several officers.

This action, spearheaded by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasser Rizvi, also included the dismissal of a Dolphin Unit official for bribery and the removal of the Principal of the Capital Police College from his position.

A police spokesperson told APP that both senior and junior officers faced strict disciplinary actions. He said four DSPs were called to provide explanations, and inquiries were initiated.

An Inspector was dismissed for neglecting duties, while two inspectors from the Dolphin Unit and a clerk were demoted by one rank. Additionally, an Anti-Riot Unit clerk was also demoted by one rank. The accountability continued with the suspension of four SHOs due to their failure to manage crime effectively. These included Ashfaq Warraich from the Secretariat Police Station, Sharafat Ali from Noon Police Station, Muhammad Yousuf from Shams Colony Police Station, and Irshad Ahmed from Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

An official told APP the SHO from Noon Police Station faced the confiscation of three years of service and one year of promotion suspension, while the others had their services confiscated for two years.

The Principal of the Capital Police College was removed from his position and reassigned to “desk duty” at the Central Police Office (CPO).

Further, Dolphin Unit official Hassan Maqsood was dismissed after being found guilty of accepting a bribe and allowing a vehicle with tinted windows to pass unchecked during a routine check. His dismissal followed an inquiry triggered by a complaint from a fellow officer.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza, emphasized that the department will not tolerate corruption or negligence. He stated, “There is no room for corrupt officers in the department. Any officer who oversteps their authority or neglects their duties will face strict legal and departmental inquiry.

Crack Down

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday took action in the bustling Sunday markets of the Federal capital, arresting 15 individuals for various violations as they enforced regulations on pricing, parking, and public behavior. According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the Sunday markets saw large crowds as shoppers flocked to buy essentials.

In response, the district administration intensified efforts to ensure commodities were sold at the official prices. For this purpose, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) inspected various markets across the city, leading to multiple arrests. As many as nine shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging customers, violating the official price list. In G-6 Bazaar, the AC City detained four individuals for similar violations. In H-9 Bazaar, five wholesalers were transferred to the police for not adhering to regulations.

Meanwhile, two more arrests were made in H-9 Bazaar for trespassing, and a beggar was also taken into custody during the operation. Furthermore, the AC Saddar area visited the vegetable market, where six individuals were arrested for illegal parking. The district administration emphasized that such inspections would continue to maintain order and ensure compliance with official rules.

‘Suthra Punjab’

The Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMC)cleanliness drive launched on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was in full swing to keep the division neat and clean.

According to the RWMC spokesman, under the “Suthra Punjab” campaign, cleanliness of all tehsils and districts’ urban and rural areas was being carried out regularly. At the same time, waste containers were being repaired and mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also done.

He said that the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tones of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district. He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while cleanliness of metro stations, bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway. He said residents were informed about keeping their surroundings clean through pamphlets, banners, and social media platforms.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

GM SNGPL

General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi, Umar Hayat, has urged consumers to exercise caution in using gas during the winter season to prevent potentially fatal incidents.

Highlighting the dangers of careless gas usage, Umar Hayat warned that negligence could result in life-threatening accidents. In a statement, he advised against using rubber pipes with gas heaters and stoves due to significant safety risks.

He also highlighted the importance of proper ventilation in rooms and kitchens to prevent gas accumulation. “Consumers must ensure that all gas-powered appliances, including stoves, geysers, and heaters, are turned off, and the main gas supply valve is closed before going to bed,” he added. In case of emergencies, he advised the consumers to contact the SNGPL emergency helpline at 1199 or reach out to the emergency staff at nearby SNGPL offices. He assured that the department’s complaint centers are operational 24/7 to address critical situations promptly.

Rawalpindi Encounter

The accused, who escaped from police custody with handcuffs, was killed in an encounter in the Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi. According to the Rawalpindi police officials, the accused was killed during an exchange of fire at a police party late last night while his two accomplices fled the scene.

The accused fired at the police while snap checking and tried to escape. The accused started firing again on the police party near Chhati graveyard after the police chased him.

The slain accused Mehr Ali was arrested in the kidnapping and murder case within the limits of the City Police Station. The accused had escaped during taking for the recovery and identification of evidence last evening.

The accused Mehr Ali had killed his cousin Mohsin and put his body in a fat-melting pot and burnt it. The accused had invited the victim home by promising him a cheap prize bond. The accused snatched Rs4.5 million from the victim and killed him. The police recovered Rs4.3 million snatched from the victim during the investigation.

The vehicle used by the deceased was also recovered after the accused pointed it out. The body of the accused was shifted to the hospital.

NUML students

The students of the German Department of the National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad Campus have sought intervention of the Rector for granting a relaxation in the attendance requirement to 70pc to them. In an email request to the NUML Rector they have pleaded that it is a certificate course not a degree program as allowing them to take the exams would help them continue their course to B1 without setbacks, reliable sources in the German Department confided to this scribe on Saturday.