Baby Steps

Sometimes, a little goes a long way.

The first-ever historic Governors’ Summit may not promise immediate solutions to the longstanding political crises plaguing the nation, but it is still a pleasant step forward.

The sight of representatives from every province convening on a single stage to acknowledge the urgent need for enhanced inter-provincial communication is a significant and hopeful development. At a time when political discord has frequently led to fragmentation, this show of unity offers a flicker of optimism, as succinctly put by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, “Politics took a back seat, and the state came forward.”

The past few years have starkly demonstrated how divisive political affiliations can obstruct collaboration between state and legislative bodies, ultimately crippling governance. A prime example lies in the contentious relationship between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, persistent petty threats undermine the possibility of effective inter-party governance. The severe internal divisions within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government underscore the necessity for coherence in policymaking.

Sadly, for Pakistan, these conflicts have always wiggled their way to steal the limelight, regardless of its pressing crises. The 1990s are riddled with instances where party affiliations and an unwavering commitment to zero-sum politics led to catastrophic dynamics. Snapping back to the present, ongoing disputes over developmental funds’ allocation and water-sharing between Punjab and smaller provinces highlight how critical it is for those in charge to engage in mutual understanding if they wish to work towards lasting progress.

Of course, we cannot afford to rely on optics alone to bridge these deep divides. This summit must serve as a decisive first step in redirecting our political leadership’s focus to where it rightfully belongs: uniting to tackle the long list of challenges at hand. If today, five governors can put aside party positions and commit to serving the masses, that same drive and commitment can, and must, be reflected in their respective governments. *