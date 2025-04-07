Lack of medicines in hospitals: CM Punjab in action

Due to the complaints of non-availability of medicines and lack of facilities in major government hospitals in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif assigned the task of auditing hospitals record to the Special Branch of Lahore. The Special Branch started inspecting hospitals and the Special Branch has started collecting details of medicines’ availabilities and facilities provided to patients.

The Special Branch will soon audit all the government hospitals and submit its report to the Chief Minister of Punjab after collecting all the facts. After the CM’s notice, the administrations of the hospitals have also started keeping their records straight.

In case of any misdeed or malpractice, sources further said that the Chief Minister will take strict action on the reports received after a comprehensive inspection of all hospitals.

The Chief Minister of Punjab had received complaints about the unavailability of medicines and lack of facilities during his visits to hospitals. The Special Branch staff is also obtaining details from patients and their families.

The Special Branch staff is also collecting attendance records of professors and senior doctors. On the other hand, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza has also started visiting hospitals.