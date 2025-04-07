Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Pakistan is delighted to announce the upcoming visit of two renowned Dutch sports personalities, Floris Jan Bovelander and Kayanat Bokhari, to Pakistan at the end of April 2025.

This visit coincides with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), observed annually on April 6th, which highlights the transformative power of sports in promoting peace, development, and inclusion.

Floris Jan Bovelander, a legendary hockey player and Olympian, is celebrated for his exceptional penalty corner skills. As a key player in the Netherlands team that defeated Pakistan in the 1990 Hockey World Cup final in Lahore, Bovelander’s visit will celebrate the shared passion for hockey and the historic ties between the two nations. His presence is expected to inspire young athletes to pursue excellence in sports.

Kayanat Bokhari, a Dutch-Pakistani footballer who represents Pakistan at the international level, will join Bovelander on this visit.

As a passionate advocate for women’s football, Bokhari aims to showcase Pakistan’s talent on the global stage and highlight the role of sports in empowering women and promoting inclusivity.

During their visit, both sports icons will engage with local communities, youth, athletes, and organizations to share their experiences and emphasize the unifying power of sports. This initiative aligns with this year’s IDSDP theme, “Leveling the Playing Field: Sport for Social Inclusion,” which underscores the potential of sports to bridge cultural divides and promote social cohesion.