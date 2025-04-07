Police officials hailed for vigilance during Ramazan

Due to the excellent strategy of Lahore Police, the month of Ramadan was the safest month compared to previous years.

According to details, overall, a 49 percent decrease in heinous crimes was reported during the month of Ramadan. In last year, 4292 crimes were reported, while in the present Ramadan, 2170 crimes were reported. There was no incident of kidnapping for ransom this Ramadan, and eight accused of harassing women were also arrested.

In the month of Ramadan of the year 2024, five incidents of robbery and murder were reported in Lahore city. In the month of Ramadan of the year 2025, not a single incident of robbery and murder occurred.

Last year, five incidents of robbery were reported, while this year, one incident is reported. There has been an 80 percent decrease in incidents of robbery.

According to the report, 1301 incidents of robbery were reported in Ramadan last year, while only 384 incidents were reported this year. There was a 70 percent decrease in robbery incidents during the month of Ramadan.

In 2024, there were 799 incidents of snatching, while in 2025, 525 incidents were reported. Overall, there was a 34 percent decrease in snatching incidents.

The report further stated that there was a 40 percent decrease in motorcycle theft and a 67 percent decrease in motorcycle snatching incidents.

Last year, 48 cars while this year 16 cars were stolen. In the month of Ramadan 2025, there was a 57 percent decrease in motorcycle thefts. In the previous Ramadan, 157 and in present Ramadan, 75 other vehicles were stolen. Overall, there was a 52 percent decrease in other vehicle thefts, a 50 percent decrease in vehicle thefts, and a 10 percent decrease in thefts.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, while talking to Daily Times, said that the Punjab government’s Mahfooz Ramadan (Safe Ramadan) and Mahfooz Eid (Safe Eid) plan was very successful due to the use of the latest technology that helps to identify hotspots of expected crime. All officers remained in the field from dawn to iftar and even at night.

Like Ramadan, the crime rate has been continuously decreasing in 2025, and all the credit for this success of Lahore Police goes to the SSP Operations, all SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs.

All police officers and personnel worked hard as a team to help arrest eight people who were involved in women harassment in the markets: 4 were arrested in Liberty, one in DHA Raya, and three from Valencia Town. The three suspects arrested from Valencia Town were wearing.