Justin Baldoni complains about shunning at ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere

The It Ends With Us controversy surrounding Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively isn’t ending anytime soon. During the Jan. 7 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show-which featured an appearance by Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman-the host played an audio clip purportedly of the It Ends With Us star and director complaining about allegedly being sidelined at the film’s New York premiere back in August.

“On what could’ve been one of the most beautiful nights of my life career-wise, I was literally sent to the basement with all my friends and family for over an hour,” Baldoni says in the undated clip, of which Kelly did not specify how she obtained, “because I wasn’t allowed to be seen.”

Indeed, the Jane the Virgin alum not appearing in any photos with Lively and the rest of their costars from the star-studded premiere was one of the details that tipped fans off to there possibly being bad blood between them.

“[Blake] didn’t want me anywhere near her or the rest of the cast, so they ushered me off of the carpet and they sent us down to the basement,” he continued. “We were down there together-my friends and family, the people that love me the most-and we start laughing because of the ridiculousness of this whole thing.”

The Six Feet Apart director added that the moment-which “was supposed to be so materialistically joyful”-forced him to reflect on why he pursued filmmaking to begin with.

“None of that s–t matters. None of it,” Baldoni said to his team. “That’s not why we’re in the business, that’s not why the three of us are in this business, to attend a premiere like that and be celebrated.”

“We’re in this business, because we’re artists and we believe in what we do,” he emphasized, “and because we want to create art that touches people’s hearts and souls and can move people, and that’s what we did.”

Baldoni ended the voice memo-which Kelly indicated was just a portion of a longer clip-on a hopeful message.

“I believe that will follow each of us,” he said, “and that truth will prevail and that light and love will win.”

In response to the newly released audio, E! reached out to Lively’s rep, who pointed a previous statement calling out Baldoni’s team for “more attacks” they say have been leveled against their client.

“A classic tactic to distract from allegations of this type of misconduct is to ‘blame the victim’ by suggesting that they invited the conduct, brought it on themselves, misunderstood the intentions, or even lied,” the Jan. 6 statement read in part. “Another classic tactic is to reverse the victim and offender, and suggest that the offender is actually the victim.”

In the weeks since Lively filed a legal complaint in California on Dec. 21, tensions between her and Baldoni have exploded into the courts. On Dec. 31, she sued Baldoni and his company for “severe emotional distress.”

That same day, he filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times over reporting on an alleged smear campaign against Lively after she accused him of sexual harassment on set.

His attorney has also since indicated plans to sue Lively.

But amid the ongoing lawsuits, Lively’s team slammed “more attacks” leveled at the A Simple Favor star by Baldoni and those in his camp.

“This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation,” Lively’s lawyers also said in their Jan. 6 statement to E! News, noting that allegations made in Lively’s initial complaint were “serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation.”

Meanwhile, Freedman, on behalf of Baldoni and his company Wayfarer Studios, refuted Lively’s initial complaint Dec. 21, saying, “these claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”