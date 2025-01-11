Biden extends immigrant protections for Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine

President Joe Biden extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, and Ukraine on Friday, shielding nearly a million people from deportation for up to 18 months. The move comes just 10 days before Biden leaves office. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the extension affects 234,000 Salvadorans, 600,000 Venezuelans, and 100,000 Ukrainians. TPS, created in 1990, allows individuals from designated countries facing crises, such as conflict or natural disasters, to remain in the U.S. temporarily. Carlos Argueta, a Salvadoran tax preparer in Houston, welcomed the news, calling it “one last opportunity” under Biden’s tenure. Similarly, Ana, 69, a janitor in Houston who has held TPS since 2001, expressed relief but fears potential revocation under incoming President Donald Trump.