Pakistan: A Symbol of Unity

Individuals belonging to non-Muslim or minority communities in Pakistan are currently excelling in various fields of life.

Minority political workers are part of different political parties and represent their communities in assemblies, fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities to ensure Pakistan continues on the path of progress and prosperity.

Names like Kamran Michael, Krishna Kumari, and Sardar Kalyan Singh are among those from Pakistan’s minority communities who proudly carry the nation’s flag and serve the country in their respective capacities to elevate Pakistan’s name globally. Similarly, in the Pakistan Army, individuals from Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities are defending the nation’s borders. In the past, soldiers and officers from minority communities have sacrificed their lives for the country, fulfilling their duty to the motherland.

Acknowledging the contributions of the minority community is crucial to sending a message to the world that Pakistan belongs to people of all religions. Recently, the Director General ISPR, Lieutenant General Chaudhary Ahmed Sharif, held a special meeting in Lahore with leaders and representatives of various religions. Representatives of different religions, particularly Christianity, Sikhism, and Hinduism, expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing the session.

The minority representatives stated that they are proud to be Pakistanis and that the discussion with the DG ISPR not only boosted their morale but also dispelled any lingering doubts or suspicions. Just as people of all faiths sacrificed during the creation of Pakistan, minority communities and other religious groups will continue to serve the nation with the same patriotism and dedication. When discussing the contributions of minority communities, they are in no way less than other Pakistanis.

Currently, Kailash Kumar, who belongs to the Hindu community, is serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Pakistan Army. He is the first officer from the Hindu community to reach this rank. Hailing from the underprivileged Thar region, Kailash Kumar’s journey from being commissioned into the Pakistan Army to reaching such a high rank is a testament to the merit-based system of the Pakistan Army, which allows individuals from humble backgrounds to achieve their dreams.

In the Pakistan Air Force, individuals like Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry and Squadron Leader Peter Christie have set examples of sacrifice that are etched in golden letters. Squadron Leader Peter Christie, known as the “Master Fighter,” was awarded the “Sitara-e-Jurat” for his bravery in piloting a B-57 bomber during the 1965 war.

Wing Commander Merwyn Leslie Middlecoat was a fighter pilot who sacrificed his life for his country. When the Indian Air Force attacked Karachi during the 1965 war, Middlecoat defended the city with an F-86 Sabre jet, destroying two enemy aircraft. For this, he was honoured with the title “Defender of Karachi. During the 1972 Six-Day War against Israel, while serving in Jordan on behalf of the Pakistan Air Force, he was martyred during a difficult mission.

Cecil Chaudhry’s name is mentioned alongside that of M.M. Alam in the history of the Pakistan Air Force for his exceptional performance in the 1965 and 1971 wars, where he destroyed several enemy aircraft. In the 1965 war, Cecil Chaudhry shot down three enemy planes and was awarded the “Sitara-e-Jurat” for his bravery.

Despite being injured in the 1971 war, he participated in numerous missions and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. For his courage, he was honoured with the “Sitara-e-Basalat. Julian Peter, the first Christian Major General in the Pakistan Army, also holds an immortal place in history.

He participated in the 1965 and 1971 wars, retired in 2004, and was awarded the “Hilal-e-Imtiaz” for his services to the country. Even today, individuals from minority communities serve in the armed forces, ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation. Pakistanis, whether Christian, Hindu, Sikh, or from any other religious minority, are patriotic individuals, and Pakistan is incomplete without them.

This is why Quaid-e-Azam included the white colour in Pakistan’s flag to represent minorities so future generations could understand their importance in the country’s formation. These individuals, just like their Muslim counterparts, are part of the bouquet called Pakistan.

These communities have played a vital role in the country’s development since its inception. Regardless of their religion, these communities are the identity of Pakistan. Their contributions and sacrifices cannot be forgotten because Pakistan is a bouquet of diverse communities: each flower adding its unique fragrance, colour, and beauty, and all of them united under the name of Pakistan.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.