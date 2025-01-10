‘Sikandar’ shoot halted

The shoot of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Sikandar’ has come to a halt after the film’s heroine Rashmika Mandanna sustained a gym injury.

As reported by Indian media, South cinema starlet Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy filming for ‘Sikandar’, following the massive success of ‘Pushpa 2’, has met with an unfortunate injury in the gym, leading to a pause in the final shooting schedule of Salman Khan starrer.

Quoting a source close to Mandanna, the publication reported on Friday, “Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects.”

“Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on set very soon,” the person added, sharing that the actor will continue the ‘Sikandar’ shoot once cleared by her doctors.

Besides Khan and Mandanna, the ensemble cast of the AR Murugadoss directorial also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar and veteran actor Sathyaraj. The action entertainer is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. ‘Sikandar’ is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.