Global conference on girls education: Pakistan highlights education as key to empowering women, shaping future

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Friday underscored the pivotal role of women in society highlighting that an educated woman serves as the first teacher to her children, instilling values, ethics, and a love for knowledge.

Addressing the global conference on ‘Girls’ Education in Muslim Societies: Challenges and Opportunities,’ he said an educated mother produces leaders of tomorrow by imparting wisdom and principles to her children.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said women hold a central position in society as mothers, daughters, wives, and professionals. “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) emphasized the importance of education for women, which is key to nurturing generations and shaping the future of societies,” he added.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasized that acquiring knowledge is not only a fundamental religious obligation but also a vital necessity for societal progress and public welfare. “Education empowers women to actively participate in societal development, contribute to economic growth, advocate for their rights, and engage in decision-making processes,” he added.

Citing examples from Islamic history, he said, “The legacy of women in Islamic history serves as a beacon of inspiration. Despite Islam’s clear guidance, many Muslim societies face challenges to women’s education, such as cultural barriers, economic constraints, and security concerns.”

“These challenges are not rooted in Islam but are the result of social traditions and the misinterpretation of religious teachings,” the minister clarified. He stressed the importance of addressing these barriers through collective wisdom and efforts.

Calling for a collaborative approach, Chaudhry Salik Hussain urged governments, religious scholars, and community leaders to create an environment where girls feel safe and supported in pursuing education. This includes providing scholarships, financial aid, and establishing secure, accessible schools. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the Islamic perspective on women’s education and engaging religious leaders to counter cultural misconceptions.

“In today’s era of technology, we have unprecedented opportunities to enhance education,” he said, pointing to e-learning platforms, community-based initiatives, and public-private partnerships as key tools to improve girls’ education. “We must leverage these tools to ensure that every girl, regardless of her socioeconomic background, has access to quality education,” he added.

The minister concluded by affirming that women’s education is not just about individual growth but forms the foundation of a prosperous and harmonious society. He said, “Let us commit to empowering girls in Muslim societies through education. Together, we can dispel misconceptions, break down barriers, and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future where every woman contributes to the development and prosperity of her community.”