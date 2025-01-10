Power minister says low-cost power generation govt’s priority

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said production of least cost electricity is the only consideration of the government. Addressing an International Hydropower Conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said renewable energy is the way forward to generate the least cost electricity in the country. He, however, said the government has no issue if a hydropower project comes with least cost through a competitive bidding in the open market. The Minister said the government is committed to watch consumers’ interest. He said the government has saved 1.1 trillion rupees by reviewing contracts with the Independent Power Producers.