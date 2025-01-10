Sindh instructs private schools not to collect advance fees

The Sindh Education Department has instructed private schools not to collect advance additional fees from students. In this regard, the Directorate of Inspection and Private Institutions has issued a notification.

To ease the financial burden on parents and students, it has been directed that tuition fees for matriculation students should only be collected for the month of April.

Refia Javed, Additional Director of Private Institutions Registration, addressed all private schools, stating that a circular was issued by the Directorate on December 23, 2024, which included decisions related to the annual exams for the 9th and 10th grades and the new academic session.

In line with these decisions, instructions were issued to ensure that schools only charge fees for April from students who are appearing for the 2025 matriculation exams, as their exams will take place in March.

Additionally, students from pre-primary to 9th grade, as well as those promoted from 9th to 10th grade in 2025, should receive vouchers for June and July fees in April, which will be due in June and July.

All private schools are instructed to strictly adhere to these guidelines. Legal action will be taken against any schools found violating these instructions.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Education Department announced that schools across the province would reopen on January 1, 2025 (Wednesday), after the winter break.

A statement issued by the department confirmed that all educational institutions in Sindh resumed normal operations from Wednesday.

The winter break in Sindh schools lasted from December 21 to December 31, as previously declared by the Education Department.

Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir education department extended the winter holidays due to severe weather conditions.

According to media reports, a notification was issued extending the holidays until January 4, 2025. The extension applied to both public and private educational institutions across the region.