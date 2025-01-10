PIA in Paris

After enduring a crippling four-and-a-half years ban, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finally been cleared to resume operations in Europe. This could mark a significant moment for our national carrier, especially with plans to reinstate flights to Paris. Yet, the tone-deaf manner in which PIA announced its comeback has sparked unnecessary controversy, igniting a wave of criticism on social media. Posting an image of an aircraft seemingly nosediving into the Eiffel Tower, which draws parallels to the 9/11 attacks, may make sense to their marketing team, yet this reaction highlights the systemic issues that have plagued the airline’s management and governance for far too long.

The path back to the European skies for PIA has been riddled with a series of missteps, many of which stem from deep-seated political interference, which has historically prioritized political expediency over operational efficacy. The most unforgettable example of this was the foot-in-the-mouth instance featuring former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who made an unfounded claim that nearly one-third of Pakistani pilots held fake licenses. This statement propelled PIA into the international spotlight for all the wrong reasons, prompting European authorities to suspend its operations.

Moreover, the state of PIA’s fleet paints a more troubling picture. Years of neglect have left the airline with an outdated fleet and woefully inadequate maintenance. A series of unfortunate incidents and plane crashes serve as stark reminders of the dire consequences that arise from poor oversight and governance. The safety of passengers has, time and again, taken a backseat to internal strife, highlighting the urgent need for a cultural shift within the airline’s operational framework.

Given that prospects of privatization have loomed for years, with numerous administrations proposing to offload the airline’s burden onto private investors, there lies an opportunity to pursue genuine reforms. The recent failure of the bidding process indicates that a successful privatization initiative hinges upon PIA demonstrating a robust commitment to operational excellence and financial sustainability.

Potential investors will be watching closely to see if PIA can rectify the mistakes of the past. A clear and actionable restructuring plan, complete with robust oversight and accountability measures, is necessary to regain investor confidence. Without such a plan, PIA risks perpetuating the cycle of decline that has defined its narrative for decades, further distancing itself from the trust and confidence of both passengers and investors. *