Save Indus protest demands roll back of canals project

A protest march against canals from Indus River reached Hyderabad from Sakrand. Opposition leaders addressed a public meeting of the “Sindhu Bachao Bedari March” (Save Indus Awakening March) at Hyderabad’s Hyder Chowk. “Our protest will be continued until and unless the canals project not being rolled back,” addressing the participants speakers said.

JUI leader Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi addressing the gathering said that all four provinces water quota of the Indus Rivers has been fixed. “Any canal from the Indus will be resulted in an excess with other provinces and unleash hatred”. “The People’s Party has signed the canal agreement from the river but has now perplexed under the public pressure,” Hyderi said.

He said the government must reconsider over its canal project as it will bring a strong reaction from three provinces that will unsettle the system.

Opposition parties’ leaders, Syed Zaid Shah, Safdar Abbasi, Haleem Adil Shaikh and several anti-canal project activists were present in the public meeting.