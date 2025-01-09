Arrest warrants issued for Shoaib Shaheen, other PTI leaders

The Islamabad District and Session Court issued arrest warrants for Shoaib Shaheen and several other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for allegedly violating Section 144.

The hearing, presided over by Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah, dealt with two cases linked to the alleged violation,.

The court issued arrest warrants for Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Aamir Mughal, Ayaz Amir, Khalid Khursheed, Ilyas Mehrban, and Malik Taimoor.

None of the accused or their legal representatives appeared before the court, prompting the judge to issue the warrants and adjourn the case until 10 March.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad anti-terrorism court extended interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Umar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, and others in a case linked to the D-Chowk protest.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing and granted bail extensions until 7 February for Umar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Sher Afzal Marwat, Ali Bukhari, and Shoaib Shaheen.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Chaudhry Zahid Asif informed the court that none of the accused had joined the investigation so far. The judge inquired whether Zartaj Gul was present, prompting her to approach the rostrum and request that the investigation be conducted in the courtroom.

The judge remarked, “This is a court, not a police station,” but agreed to issue an order concerning her request.

The accused face multiple charges in cases registered at the Ramna, Secretariat, Margalla, Karachi Company, and Kohsar police stations. The court’s decision highlights the ongoing legal hurdles for PTI leaders amidst escalating political tensions.