Compounded Climate Disasters

Five dead and tens of thousands fleeing for their lives. As flames rage through Los Angeles unprecedentedly in January as opposed to hot summer days, leaving devastation in their wake, we face a harsh truth that can no longer be ignored: climate change. The wildfires currently engulfing thousands of acres serve as a grim reminder that we are facing a planetary emergency demanding our immediate attention.

The devastation is staggering. More than 1,300 buildings have already been reduced to ashes, with over 60,000 structures now under threat in densely populated neighbourhoods. More worryingly, the evidence is irrefutable – climate change is the driving force behind the alarming surge in both the frequency and intensity of wildfires. No matter what the politics may dictate, America’s president-elect will have a hard time denying reports upon reports clearly indicating that rising global temperatures lead to prolonged droughts and hotter conditions, creating a perfect storm for wildfires to ignite and wreak havoc.

These catastrophic events are a symptom of a much broader problem that affects us all and thus, turning a blind eye to rising carbon emissions is no longer an option. We must collectively recognise that our complacency has contributed to this crisis, which is now costing lives and displacing families while irreparably damaging vital ecosystems. If not for the loss of forest cover or precious habitats, can’t decision-makers at least focus on the quality of life we will leave for future generations? Each season of relentless wildfires underscores what is at risk and how our survival hinges on the choices we make today.

The Palisades fire now ranks as the most destructive in Los Angeles history. While it makes sense for the media and the government to criticise the effectiveness of relief efforts, question budget cuts for firefighting or caution against using wood for construction, these analyses seem to miss the woods for the trees. Unless sustained, collective action strikes at the root causes of this crisis, no amount of money or personnel or alternative materials will stand a chance against the compounded climate disasters that scientists have been warning about for decades. *