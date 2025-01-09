Saudi Arabia denounces the ‘Greater Israel’ map, which claims territories from Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon

Gulf nations, including Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, have strongly condemned an Israeli map shared on official social media platforms, claiming “historical territorial rights” over Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the map as a “flagrant violation of international legitimacy resolutions” and cautioned that such provocations jeopardize peace efforts, especially during the ongoing Gaza conflict. The ministry urged the global community to pressure Israel into complying with international law and abandoning expansionist policies.

The UAE also criticized the map, labeling it “a deliberate attempt to extend the occupation” and a “blatant breach of international law.” Emirati officials emphasized the importance of ending practices that threaten peace and reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry echoed these condemnations, accusing Israel of “deepening its occupation” and violating the sovereignty of neighboring states. The Kingdom called on international powers to address Israel’s actions and to support efforts aimed at resolving regional crises through dialogue and respect for borders.

The controversial map has sparked widespread backlash, with Jordan and Palestine joining Gulf nations in their denunciation. This incident follows similar provocative statements by far-right Israeli leaders, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who, in March 2023, appeared alongside a map depicting a “greater Israel” that includes parts of Jordan.

Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories continues to face global criticism. There are renewed calls for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.